Swarm City (SWT) Hits Market Cap of $315,245.37

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. During the last seven days, Swarm City has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One Swarm City coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0369 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. Swarm City has a market capitalization of $315,245.37 and approximately $1.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Swarm City Profile

SWT is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Swarm City Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

