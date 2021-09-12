Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Bank OZK worth $11,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OZK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 707.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the first quarter worth $400,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 23.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $40.94 on Friday. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day moving average of $41.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 50.44%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.