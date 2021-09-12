Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Valley National Bancorp worth $11,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $43,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 1,339.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

VLY stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.52. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $344.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.