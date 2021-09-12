Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Appian worth $10,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in Appian by 52.2% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Appian by 4.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Appian by 13.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Appian by 17.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Appian by 8.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 38.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $1,344,844.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,830,196.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $796,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPN stock opened at $101.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.54. Appian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.53 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.74 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

APPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Macquarie raised shares of Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

