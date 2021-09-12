Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Nevro worth $12,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Nevro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Nevro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in Nevro by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVRO shares. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut Nevro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair cut Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Redburn Partners cut Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Nevro from $210.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.17.

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $119.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -60.44 and a beta of 1.06. Nevro Corp. has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $188.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 7.53.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.83 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. Nevro’s revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D Keith Grossman acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.07 per share, with a total value of $735,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

