Swiss National Bank Sells 1,800 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Everbridge worth $10,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVBG. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 7.0% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,890,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,138,000 after acquiring an additional 124,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,528,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,254,000 after acquiring an additional 70,223 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 1.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,523,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,665,000 after acquiring an additional 20,783 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 29.0% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,124,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,251,000 after acquiring an additional 252,568 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 19.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 785,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,184,000 after acquiring an additional 128,914 shares during the period.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $160.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.61 and its 200-day moving average is $134.51. Everbridge, Inc. has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. Everbridge’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens increased their target price on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.90.

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.70, for a total transaction of $199,337.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,620 shares in the company, valued at $268,434. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $104,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,839 shares of company stock worth $2,435,748. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

