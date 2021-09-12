Swiss National Bank Sells 1,900 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Synaptics worth $11,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Synaptics by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,008,000 after acquiring an additional 348,222 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,184,000 after purchasing an additional 19,680 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,919,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 487,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,076,000 after purchasing an additional 27,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 239,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,429,000 after purchasing an additional 114,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

SYNA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.69.

In related news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total value of $141,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,546.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $919,813.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,044 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNA opened at $182.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $74.47 and a 1 year high of $191.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

