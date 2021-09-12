Swiss National Bank Sells 3,300 Shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Regal Beloit worth $11,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RBC. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 30.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,879,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,799,000 after purchasing an additional 666,479 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 671,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,865,000 after acquiring an additional 390,126 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Regal Beloit in the 1st quarter valued at $49,831,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 1,281.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 337,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,192,000 after acquiring an additional 313,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 10,663.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 256,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,286,000 after acquiring an additional 254,421 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

RBC opened at $149.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. Regal Beloit Co. has a 12 month low of $91.82 and a 12 month high of $159.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.24. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $886.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regal Beloit Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

Regal Beloit Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

