Swiss National Bank Sells 3,700 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Kornit Digital worth $11,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KRNT. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.30.

Kornit Digital stock opened at $141.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 320.96 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.76 and its 200-day moving average is $112.81. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $143.87.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Kornit Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

