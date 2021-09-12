Swiss National Bank Sells 6,400 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.13% of OneMain worth $10,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the first quarter worth $38,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the second quarter worth $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 73.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 38.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.45.

NYSE:OMF opened at $55.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 2.03. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.66 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.66.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.28 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 46.13%.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.