Swiss National Bank Sells 7,300 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Webster Financial worth $10,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 42.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 312.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.09.

NYSE:WBS opened at $48.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.85. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $23.67 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.55%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

