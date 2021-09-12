Swiss National Bank Sells 7,700 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Iridium Communications worth $10,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 15.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 35.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 223,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after acquiring an additional 58,022 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 17.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,964,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.70. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $54.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -472.65 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.65 and its 200 day moving average is $39.94.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRDM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

In other news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $95,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,064. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 32,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,331,092.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,339,246.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,967 shares of company stock worth $3,662,222 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.