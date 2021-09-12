Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,094 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Integra LifeSciences worth $10,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,488 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at $1,511,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,763 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 6.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,002 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 35.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,902 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $70.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.19. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $389.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.11 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

