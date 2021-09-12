Sycale Advisors NY LLC Has $17.27 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sycale Advisors NY LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 8.7% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,817.52 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,925.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,707.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,414.13.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

