Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,159 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Sykes Enterprises worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYKE. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 2,380.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

NASDAQ SYKE opened at $54.00 on Friday. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.73 and a 52 week high of $54.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.65.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $448.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.39 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 13.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sykes Enterprises Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Other. The Americas segment includes the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific Rim; and offers outsourced customer engagement solutions and technical staffing.

