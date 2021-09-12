SYNC Network (SYNC) Price Hits $0.0296 on Exchanges

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $3.55 million and $7,934.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.13 or 0.00445941 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002550 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $542.83 or 0.01180102 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000243 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 153,725,636 coins and its circulating supply is 120,083,562 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.