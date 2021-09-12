SyncFab Price Down 15.7% Over Last 7 Days (MFG)

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last week, SyncFab has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. SyncFab has a market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SyncFab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SyncFab alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00063298 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.93 or 0.00161663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00014293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00044396 BTC.

SyncFab Coin Profile

MFG is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 coins. SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here . SyncFab’s official website is blockchain.syncfab.com . SyncFab’s official message board is medium.com/syncfabmfg . The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

Buying and Selling SyncFab

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SyncFab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SyncFab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SyncFab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SyncFab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.