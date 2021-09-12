Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.10.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYNH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $94.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 1.80. Syneos Health has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $95.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $50,167.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,057 shares in the company, valued at $600,056.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $420,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,112 shares of company stock worth $4,571,570 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its position in Syneos Health by 23.4% during the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 130,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,655,000 after acquiring an additional 24,717 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the second quarter worth approximately $539,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Syneos Health by 15.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the second quarter worth approximately $4,093,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the second quarter worth approximately $83,700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

