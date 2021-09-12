Synthetify (SNY) Price Tops $7.08 on Exchanges

Synthetify (CURRENCY:SNY) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 12th. Synthetify has a market capitalization of $39.84 million and $1.04 million worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Synthetify has traded up 60.2% against the US dollar. One Synthetify coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.08 or 0.00015705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00081063 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.46 or 0.00127395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.92 or 0.00181625 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,058.42 or 0.99900443 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,247.43 or 0.07199976 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.01 or 0.00913487 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002996 BTC.

About Synthetify

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify

Buying and Selling Synthetify

