Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.03.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

TRHC stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.23 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.95. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $82.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.49 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 30.27% and a negative return on equity of 34.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $89,564.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 166,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,337,235.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $468,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 829,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,830,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,352 shares of company stock worth $1,345,784. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 11,115 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 137,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 106,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 217.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 82,983 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

