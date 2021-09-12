Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Position Lifted by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,696 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $13,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,534,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,600,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839,316 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,626,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,327 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,227,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $854,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,257 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,730,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,505,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,444 shares during the period. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40,884.2% during the 1st quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,207,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $261,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,615 shares during the period. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.72.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $122.97 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $76.17 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The stock has a market cap of $637.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.68 and its 200-day moving average is $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4941 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

