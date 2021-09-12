Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,824 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 61.7% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 30.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. 3.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

TAK stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.19.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 14.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

