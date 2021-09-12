Tap (XTP) Price Down 15.3% This Week

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 73.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Tap has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $394,876.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tap has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00063720 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.02 or 0.00160184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002899 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00014341 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00044320 BTC.

About Tap

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

