Tapmydata (TAP) Price Tops $0.0906 on Exchanges

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 12th. Tapmydata has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $28,565.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tapmydata coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0906 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $201.62 or 0.00440216 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002567 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007235 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $537.77 or 0.01174149 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000065 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Tapmydata

Tapmydata (TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,238,727 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tapmydata using one of the exchanges listed above.

