Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Acquired by Tortoise Index Solutions LLC

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Targa Resources makes up approximately 4.2% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned 0.20% of Targa Resources worth $20,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 12.3% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 751,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,870,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 11.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,650,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,159,000 after purchasing an additional 267,527 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 51.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 726,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,057,000 after purchasing an additional 246,014 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 10.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 231,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,302,000 after purchasing an additional 21,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 50.7% during the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 120,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 40,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRGP. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

TRGP opened at $43.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 54.36 and a beta of 3.08. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $49.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

