TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) is Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 721,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,218 shares during the period. TC Energy makes up 7.5% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.07% of TC Energy worth $35,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,623,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,440,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,610 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 26.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,378,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $888,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 498.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,182,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $603,329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980,186 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 33.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,324,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $609,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 13.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,139,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $464,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,343 shares during the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $48.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.59. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $53.65. The firm has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6917 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 91.72%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

