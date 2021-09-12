TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$68.82.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRP shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 price objective on TC Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TC Energy to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$74.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

TSE:TRP opened at C$61.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$60.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$60.41. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$50.61 and a twelve month high of C$65.44. The stock has a market cap of C$59.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89.

In other TC Energy news, Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 934 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.66, for a total transaction of C$65,996.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,205 shares in the company, valued at C$226,464.02. Also, Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,150 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.02, for a total value of C$70,171.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$79,080.24. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,284 shares of company stock valued at $143,587 and sold 3,759 shares valued at $236,648.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

