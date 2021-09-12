Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TGLS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS opened at $21.77 on Friday. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.91.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $121.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.92%.

In other news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $195,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 388.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

