Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $457.56.

TFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total value of $1,505,968.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $372.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $390.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $402.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $312.33 and a 1 year high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Teleflex will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

