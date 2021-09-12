Tellor (TRB) Market Capitalization Reaches $102.43 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded down 19% against the US dollar. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for $52.76 or 0.00117201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a market cap of $102.43 million and $23.78 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00062251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.84 or 0.00159573 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002876 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00014256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00044347 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor (TRB) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,018,909 coins and its circulating supply is 1,941,480 coins. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

