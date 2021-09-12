Tendies (TEND) Tops One Day Volume of $80,434.00

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 12th. In the last week, Tendies has traded 38.8% lower against the US dollar. Tendies has a total market cap of $443,469.25 and approximately $80,434.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tendies coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0591 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tendies alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00062217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002835 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00152702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00014043 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00044186 BTC.

Tendies Coin Profile

Tendies (CRYPTO:TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,900,710 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,710 coins. The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev . Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tendies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tendies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.