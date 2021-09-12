Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.05.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on THC shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.84 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $4,516,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 11,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $804,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,632 shares of company stock worth $6,170,977 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 8.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THC stock opened at $72.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.99 and a 200-day moving average of $63.63. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $76.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 2.61.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

