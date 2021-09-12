Terracoin (TRC) Price Down 13.1% Over Last 7 Days

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $596,389.52 and approximately $148.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0260 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,929.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $650.66 or 0.01416642 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $223.43 or 0.00486462 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.30 or 0.00340300 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00047566 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002852 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000061 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.