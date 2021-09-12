Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s 7th Largest Position

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 956,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 18,829 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 1.2% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Tesla worth $649,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 39.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,297 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 217.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $552,633,000 after acquiring an additional 566,506 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 28.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,398,601,000 after acquiring an additional 452,193 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $232,871,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after acquiring an additional 404,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $1,330,374.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total value of $1,007,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,652 shares of company stock worth $64,733,947. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $736.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $692.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $667.76. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.30 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $728.92 billion, a PE ratio of 383.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Mizuho upped their price objective on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 target price (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $602.16.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.