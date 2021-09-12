Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,685 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 34,569 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 0.9% of Aviva PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $203,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Tesla by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $602.16.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,567 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $2,093,062.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 90,652 shares of company stock valued at $64,733,947 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $18.59 on Friday, reaching $736.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,121,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,362,420. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $692.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $667.76. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.30 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 383.48, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

