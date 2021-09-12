Tether (USDT) Reaches Market Cap of $68.36 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last week, Tether has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Tether has a total market capitalization of $68.36 billion and $72.64 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00074165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.37 or 0.00129181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.03 or 0.00181541 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,300.10 or 0.07303524 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,183.04 or 0.99995558 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.57 or 0.00932976 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $407.84 or 0.00902601 BTC.

About Tether

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 71,362,085,236 coins and its circulating supply is 68,340,615,736 coins. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.