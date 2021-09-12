Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Lowered by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.8% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $39,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.9% during the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the second quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.65. 3,330,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,257,272. The company has a market cap of $176.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

