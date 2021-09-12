Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.65. 3,330,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,257,272. The stock has a market cap of $176.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

