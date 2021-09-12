The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.70.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $80.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.91. The Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $23.52 and a 52-week high of $107.33.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.55 million. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 91.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.48) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Children’s Place will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 5,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $552,336.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $3,404,018.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,169 shares of company stock worth $6,637,547 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in The Children’s Place by 2,445.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 290,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,215,000 after buying an additional 278,633 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place during the first quarter worth about $18,462,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in The Children’s Place by 249.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,869,000 after buying an additional 190,688 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in The Children’s Place by 526.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 189,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,663,000 after buying an additional 159,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place during the second quarter worth about $13,118,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.