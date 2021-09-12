The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $660.24 Million

Equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will announce sales of $660.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $654.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $663.60 million. The Ensign Group posted sales of $599.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full-year sales of $2.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $638.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.03 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENSG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist cut their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.40.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $80.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $52.89 and a one year high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $43,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,607.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $82,296.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,983 shares of company stock valued at $256,762 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

