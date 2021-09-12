The Force Protocol Hits Market Cap of $10.43 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 12th. The Force Protocol has a total market cap of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00019713 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $204.66 or 0.00455315 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001144 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000643 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 92.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Force Protocol Coin Profile

FOR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

