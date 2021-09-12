The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.25% of The Greenbrier Companies worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GBX. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 29.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,547,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,509,000 after buying an additional 806,533 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 926,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,737,000 after purchasing an additional 37,597 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 15.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,720,000 after purchasing an additional 72,749 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 27.9% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 492,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,253,000 after purchasing an additional 107,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 468,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,348.35, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.56. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $50.21.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $450.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.44 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GBX. Susquehanna raised The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $84,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,783.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Furman purchased 69,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.05 per share, with a total value of $3,004,158.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

