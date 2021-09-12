The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $19,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $331.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $326.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

