The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.11% of The Howard Hughes worth $5,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 22.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Howard Hughes by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,609,000 after buying an additional 152,547 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Howard Hughes by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 16.2% during the first quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other The Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 150,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.00 per share, with a total value of $13,814,352.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $125,036.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HHC stock opened at $87.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.80. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12 month low of $53.55 and a 12 month high of $113.20. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.64 and a beta of 1.52.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 9.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

