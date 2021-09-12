The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Stake Trimmed by Clark Estates Inc. NY

Clark Estates Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 802,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. The Interpublic Group of Companies makes up 3.4% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned 0.20% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $26,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

Shares of IPG stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.16. 2,237,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,995,173. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 62.43%.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

