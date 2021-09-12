The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.53.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOS. HSBC raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 1.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 1.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 25.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

MOS opened at $31.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.87. The Mosaic has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

