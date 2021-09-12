The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $11,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,183,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,683,000 after purchasing an additional 29,454 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 46,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 12.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 118,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after acquiring an additional 13,374 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Erste Group upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.63.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $218,628.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,750,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,950,136. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $146.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.28.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

