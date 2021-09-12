The Procter & Gamble’s (PG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $163.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.63.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $144.13. 5,750,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,950,136. The Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $349.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.49 and its 200-day moving average is $136.28.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.