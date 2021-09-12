The Sandbox (SAND) Price Down 21.6% This Week

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001720 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $686.71 million and $222.51 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded down 21.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00037873 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007934 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $413.04 or 0.00922824 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000026 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,246,119 coins. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

