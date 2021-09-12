The Sandbox (SAND) Price Reaches $0.83 on Major Exchanges

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00001792 BTC on popular exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $736.19 million and $199.25 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00036433 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007987 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $437.16 or 0.00949551 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,246,119 coins. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

